Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh arrested in casteist comment probe; released on bail

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh was first arrested and then released on bail in Haryana concerning an alleged casteist remarks case on Saturday.

Notably, Yuvraj was accused of making casteist remarks against leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal during an Instagram chat last year.

The Haryana Police confirmed the developments saying: “We only made a formal arrest, and he (Yuvraj Singh) was released on bail in compliance of the orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.”

The high court was listening to a plea by the cricketer seeking quashing of an FIR filed against him earlier this year based on a complaint by lawyer Rajat Kalsan at the Hansi Police Station in Hisar. In the complaint, Kalsan had said that Yuvraj’s comment had hurt the sentiments of the Dalit community as several people saw the video on social media.

Soon after the massive outrage over the incident, Yuvraj had issued a public apology expressing regret over the statement. The former Indian all-rounder had also added that he has never believed in disparity on any basis.

“This is to clarify that I have never believed in any kind of disparity, be it on the basis of caste, colour, creed or gender. I have given and continue to spend my life for the welfare of people. I believe in the dignity of life and respect each individual without exception.”

“I understand that while I was having a conversation with my friends, I was misunderstood, which was unwarranted. However, as a responsible Indian, I want to say that I have unintentionally hurt anybody’s sentiments or feelings, I would like to express regrets for the same. My love for India and all its people is eternal,” Yuvi had said.