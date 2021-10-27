Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar walks out of a TV show after being insulted by the host

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar was enmeshed in a controversy when he walked out of a TV programme after being insulted by the show’s host. The clips of the argument between Akhtar and the host went viral on social media.

Akhtar was part of the PTV sports show hosted by Nauman Niaz – a well-known cricket historian in Pakistan. The other guests on the show, including Sir Vivian Richards, David Gower, Rashid Latif, Umar Gul, Rashid Latif, Aaqib Javed, and Pakistan women’s team captain Sana Mir, were stunned by the whole incident.

The mess began when Akhtar ignored the line of questioning by the host and decided to talk about pacer Haris Rauf. He further showered praise on the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise, Lahore Qalanders and their coach, Aaqib, for discovering Haris.

The host was clearly irritated with Akhtar’s behaviour as he told the former pacer that he had been misbehaving with him and would not tolerate it, so it was better to leave the show.

“You have misbehaved with me, and I am telling you you can leave the show now,” the host said.

A few minutes later, Akhtar apologised to the fellow experts on the show and walked off while announcing that he had resigned from PTV sports immediately.

“My apologies for this, but I am resigning immediately from PTV sports as I have been insulted and treated badly on live television in front of the nation,” said Akhtar.

Here is the video:

WOW!!!! Shoaib Akhtar just walks out of PTV Sports during live show. "jis tarah national TV par mere sath behave kiya gaya hai, I don't think I should be sitting here. I am resigning from PTV" Right thing to do after Dr Nauman Niaz insulting a national hero on national TV. 👏 https://t.co/vmA0BtbaDU pic.twitter.com/EPuqzweoqr — Hassan (@iamhassan9) October 26, 2021

Akhtar later shared a video on his official Twitter handle, clarifying his position. He said Dr Noman (the host) was rude towards him, and it was embarrassing as he was sitting with legends like Richards and Gower along with his fellow contemporaries. Akhtar said he asked Noman to apologise and end the matter, but the host did not, and therefore he had to walk out of the show.

“Multiple clips are circulating on social media, so I thought I shud clarify. Dr Noman was obnoxious and rude when he asked me to leave the show. It was embarrassing, especially when you have legends like sir Vivian Richards and David Gower sitting on the set with some of my contemporaries and seniors and millions watching,” said Akhtar on Twitter.

“I tried to save everyone from embarrassment by saying I was pulling Dr Nauman’s leg with this mutual understanding that dr noman will also politely apologise and we will move on with the show, which he refused to do. Then I had no other choice,” he added.