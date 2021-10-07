From Harbhajan Singh to Ishant Sharma: Cricket fraternity extend wishes to Zaheer Khan on his birthday

Indian cricket legend Zaheer Khan is celebrating his 43rd birthday today (October 7). The cricket fraternity, including former and current players, extended their best wishes to the veteran fast bowler.

Zaheer is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), serving Mumbai Indians (MI) as Director of Cricket Operations in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

Test specialist Ishant Sharma took to Twitter to wish his former teammate. He wrote: “Wishing you a very happy birthday, Zak pa! Hope you have a splendid day and the best year ahead. (Birthday cake Smiling face with open mouth and smiling eyes emoji) @ImZaheer”

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif also extended his good wishes to Zaheer. He went on to term Zak as a ‘champion bowler’ and ‘successful mentor’.

“A champion bowler and now a successful mentor/coach. Here’s a shout-out to the modest man with a PhD in pace bowling. Happy Birthday, Dr Zak. @ImZaheer,” tweeted Kaif.

Veteran Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh in his message wrote: “Happy birthday zak @ImZaheer jeo mere sher. Have a good one (Hugging face Hugging face Birthday cake Birthday cake emoji) love always brother.”

The official Twitter handle of the International Cricket Council (ICC) posted clips of all the 21 wickets Zaheer took during the 2011 ODI World Cup, which India won by defeating Sri Lanka in the final.

Former pacer RP Singh wrote: “Happy Birthday to the man @ImZaheer ‘s whose gift to India is to show how to bowl fast and swing it with a left hand! #ZaheerKhan #HappyBirthdayZaheerKhan”

