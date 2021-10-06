IPL 2021: CSK sign Dominic Drakes as Sam Curran’s replacement for remaining season

The MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have signed Dominic Drakes as replacement for England all-rounder Sam Curran for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

The 23-year-old Curran sustained a lower back injury during the match against Delhi Capitals (DC) and it ruled him out of the ongoing IPL as well as the upcoming T20 World Cup 2021.

Dominic, son of former West Indies cricketer Vasbert Drakes, is yet to make his international debut. The youngster has played just one First-Class, 25 List A and 19 T20 matches so far. He was one of the star performers for St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots (SKP) who recently clinched the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021 title. The left-arm seamer finished with 16 wickets in the tournament – joint fourth-highest in the league.

“I’m sure Sam Curran will emerge stronger from this”: CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan

Wishing the Englishman a speedy recovery, Viswanathan said: “It’s really unfortunate that Curran won’t be available for the rest of the season due to a lower back injury. We wish him a speedy recovery and I’m sure he will emerge stronger from this. BCCI has been informed about the injury.”

Meanwhile, CSK will cross swords with Punjab Kings in their last league game of the season on October 7 at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.