IPL 2021: CSK vs KKR, Final: Pitch Report, Probable XI and Match Prediction

Posted On / /
Advertisement

  • Chennai Super Kings will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2021 final on Friday.

  • CSK have won three IPL titles, while KKR have two trophies to their name.

IPL 2021: CSK vs KKR, Final: Pitch Report, Probable XI and Match Prediction
IPL 2021 final, CSK vs KKR (Pic Source: Twitter)
Advertisement

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium is all set to host the final of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday, October 15.

While the Super Kings will be eying for their fourth IPL title, the Knight Riders would be looking to grab the third trophy. Interestingly, CSK and KKR had previously played the finals in 2012 and then Gautam Gambhir’s team thrashed MS Dhoni’s side to lift their maiden title in Chennai.

Head-to-Head record:

Played: 24 | CSK won: 15 | KKR won: 9 | No result: 0

Pitch report:

The chasing side has won nine of the 12 fixtures in Dubai this season, so bowling first at the batting friendly track seems to be a winning template.

Probable XIs:

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (c), Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shakib Al Hasan/Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy.

Match Prediction:

Case 1:

  • CSK wins the toss and bowls first
  • Powerplay score: 45-50
  • KKR total: 150-160

Case 2:

  • KKR wins the toss and bowls first
  • Powerplay score: 40-45
  • CSK total: 140-150

Team batting second to win the contest.

TAGS: , , , , , ,

CATEGORY: Fantasy Prediction, IPL

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
AKSHAT GAUR
Akshat is just another cricket fan who’s grown up watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Cricket runs in his veins. Cover drive is his favorite sight, and a ball meeting the middle of the bat is his favorite sound. You can write to him at akshat.gaur@crickettimes.com or aks333.in@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
Advertisement