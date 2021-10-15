IPL 2021: CSK vs KKR, Final: Pitch Report, Probable XI and Match Prediction

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium is all set to host the final of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday, October 15.

While the Super Kings will be eying for their fourth IPL title, the Knight Riders would be looking to grab the third trophy. Interestingly, CSK and KKR had previously played the finals in 2012 and then Gautam Gambhir’s team thrashed MS Dhoni’s side to lift their maiden title in Chennai.

Head-to-Head record:

Played: 24 | CSK won: 15 | KKR won: 9 | No result: 0

Pitch report:

The chasing side has won nine of the 12 fixtures in Dubai this season, so bowling first at the batting friendly track seems to be a winning template.

Probable XIs:

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (c), Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shakib Al Hasan/Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy.

Match Prediction:

Case 1:

CSK wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 45-50

KKR total: 150-160

Case 2:

KKR wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 40-45

CSK total: 140-150

Team batting second to win the contest.