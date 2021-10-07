IPL 2021: CSK vs PBKS, Match 53: Pitch Report, Probable XI and Match Prediction

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their last league-stage match of IPL 2021 on Thursday afternoon in Dubai.

Consistency has been the back of the MS Dhoni-led CSK as they are placed at second position in the table with 18 points from 13 matches. The three-time champions, who roared back from a forgettable IPL 2020 and became the first team to secure a spot in the playoffs this season, have been in good form in the UAE leg and are among the sides to beat.

On the other hand, Rahul’s PBKS may find the going tough against CSK and a win may keep them alive in the playoffs race, albeit only mathematically.

Head-to-Head record:

Played: 24 | CSK won: 15 | PBKS won: 09 | No result: 0

Pitch report:

The surface seems difficult for the batsmen as the wicket is more on the slower side. Spinners can come in handy in the middle overs. Team winning the toss is expected to field first.

Probable XIs:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Robin Uthappa/Suresh Raina, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Moises Henriques, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

Match Prediction:

Case 1:

CSK wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 40-45

PBKS total: 140-150

Case 2: