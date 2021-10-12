IPL 2021: Dan Christian and his pregnant partner abused on Instagram after RCB’s loss to KKR in Eliminator

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star all-rounder Daniel Christian had an off day on the field in IPL 2021 Eliminator against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday. He scored only nine runs and went wicketless in with the ball, conceding 29 runs in 1.4 overs at an economy rate of 17.40.

Sunil Narine turned the match in KKR’s favour, smashing three sixes in Christian’s first over. RCB fans believe that Christian was the main ‘villain’ in their franchise’s loss after his below-par show throughout the season.

The 38-year-old just managed 14 runs in nine games and picked up only four wickets this season.

Christian, meanwhile, revealed on his Instagram page that that his partner Jorgia Dunn has been subject to abuse on a post she shared on the social media platform.

“Check out the comments section of my partner’s Instagram post. I didn’t have a great game tonight, but that’s sport. However please, leave her out of it,” said Christian.

Nonetheless, KKR beat RCB by four wickets to knock them out in the Eliminator, and will now take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in the second qualifier.