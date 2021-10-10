IPL 2021: DC vs CSK, Qualifier 1: Pitch Report, Probable XI and Match Prediction

Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Qualifier 1 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The winner of this contest will be promoted directly to the finals of the fourteenth season. At the same time, the loser would get another opportunity and will play in Qualifier 2 against the winner of Eliminator between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Head-to-Head record:

Played: 25 | DC won: 10 | CSK won: 15 | No result: 0

Pitch report:

The track in Dubai has been two-paced, which means the surface slows down as the game progresses. Batters have some advantage in the initial few overs, while spinners and pacers with variation can dominate the proceedings.

Probable XIs:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ripal Patel/Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan.

Chennai Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood.

Match Prediction:

Case 1:

DC wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 40-50

CSK total: 150-160

Case 2:

CSK wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 45-55

DC total: 155-165

Team batting second to win the contest.