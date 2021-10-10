IPL 2021: DC vs CSK, Qualifier 1: Pitch Report, Probable XI and Match Prediction

Posted On / /
Advertisement

  • Delhi Capitals will compete against Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1 on Sunday.

  • The winner of this contest will directly go to the final of IPL 2021.

IPL 2021: DC vs CSK, Qualifier 1: Pitch Report, Probable XI and Match Prediction
DC vs CSK, Qualifier 1, Probable XI, Match Prediction (Image Source: @IPLT20)
Advertisement

Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Qualifier 1 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The winner of this contest will be promoted directly to the finals of the fourteenth season. At the same time, the loser would get another opportunity and will play in Qualifier 2 against the winner of Eliminator between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Head-to-Head record:

Played: 25 | DC won: 10 | CSK won: 15 | No result: 0

Pitch report:

The track in Dubai has been two-paced, which means the surface slows down as the game progresses. Batters have some advantage in the initial few overs, while spinners and pacers with variation can dominate the proceedings.

Probable XIs:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ripal Patel/Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan.

Chennai Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood.

Match Prediction:

Case 1:

  • DC wins the toss and bowls first
  • Powerplay score: 40-50
  • CSK total: 150-160

Case 2:

  • CSK wins the toss and bowls first
  • Powerplay score: 45-55
  • DC total: 155-165

Team batting second to win the contest.

TAGS: , , , ,

CATEGORY: Fantasy Prediction, IPL

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
AKSHAT GAUR
Akshat is just another cricket fan who’s grown up watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Cricket runs in his veins. Cover drive is his favorite sight, and a ball meeting the middle of the bat is his favorite sound. You can write to him at akshat.gaur@crickettimes.com or aks333.in@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
Advertisement