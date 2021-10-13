IPL 2021: DC vs KKR, Qualifier 2: Pitch Report, Probable XI and Match Prediction

Posted On / /
Advertisement

  • Delhi Capitals will face Kolkata Knight Riders in Qualifier 2 on Wednesday.

  • The winner of this contest will take on Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021 Final.

IPL 2021: DC vs KKR, Qualifier 2: Pitch Report, Probable XI and Match Prediction
Qualifier 2, DC vs KKR, Probable XI, Match Prediction (Image Source: @IPLT20)
Advertisement

Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Qualifier 2 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, October 13.

The winner of this contest will meet Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the final at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday, October 15. At the same time, the loser would be eliminated from IPL 2021.

Head-to-Head record:

Played: 28 | DC won: 12 | KKR won: 15 | No result: 0

Pitch report:

The pitch at Sharjah has been quite challenging for batters, and a similar display is expected to take place in Qualifier 2. Spinners and pacers with apt variation skills will get plenty of assistance.

Probable XIs:

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Tom Curran/Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (c), Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy.

Match Prediction:

Case 1:

  • DC wins the toss and bat first
  • Powerplay score: 40-50
  • DC total: 150-160

Case 2:

  • KKR wins the toss and bat first
  • Powerplay score: 35-45
  • KKR total: 140-150

Team batting first to win the contest.

TAGS: , , ,

CATEGORY: Fantasy Prediction, IPL

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
AKSHAT GAUR
Akshat is just another cricket fan who’s grown up watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Cricket runs in his veins. Cover drive is his favorite sight, and a ball meeting the middle of the bat is his favorite sound. You can write to him at akshat.gaur@crickettimes.com or aks333.in@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
Advertisement