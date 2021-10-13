IPL 2021: DC vs KKR, Qualifier 2: Pitch Report, Probable XI and Match Prediction

Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Qualifier 2 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, October 13.

The winner of this contest will meet Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the final at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday, October 15. At the same time, the loser would be eliminated from IPL 2021.

Head-to-Head record:

Played: 28 | DC won: 12 | KKR won: 15 | No result: 0

Pitch report:

The pitch at Sharjah has been quite challenging for batters, and a similar display is expected to take place in Qualifier 2. Spinners and pacers with apt variation skills will get plenty of assistance.

Probable XIs:

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Tom Curran/Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (c), Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy.

Match Prediction:

Case 1:

DC wins the toss and bat first

Powerplay score: 40-50

DC total: 150-160

Case 2:

KKR wins the toss and bat first

Powerplay score: 35-45

KKR total: 140-150

Team batting first to win the contest.