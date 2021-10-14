IPL 2021: Dinesh Karthik gets furious after being dismissed against DC; fined for breaching code of conduct

Kolkata-Knight Riders (KKR) wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik has been reprimanded for breaching the Indian Premier League’s code of conduct during the second Qualifier against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Sharjah on Wednesday, October 13.

Karthik dislodged a stump out of the ground in frustration after being dismissed during the high-voltage clash. After the match, the former KKR skipper admitted his mistake and also accepted the punishment.

“Dinesh Karthik, the Kolkata Knight Riders wicketkeeper-batsman, has been reprimanded for breaching the (IPL’s Code of Conduct during his team’s Qualifier 2 against Delhi Capitals at Sharjah on Wednesday 13th October,” said IPL in its official press release.

“Mr Karthik admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.2 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding,” it added.

In Qualifier 2, the Knight Riders overhauled the 136-run target in 19.5 overs with three wickets in hand after nearly squandering the solid foundation led down by their openers on a challenging Sharjah pitch.

KKR will now face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the grand finale on Friday, October 15.