IPL 2021: Glenn Maxwell slams social media abusers after RCB’s loss to KKR in Eliminator

The Eliminator between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) went down to the wire, where KKR managed to win the contest by four wickets with two balls to spare. The loss meant RCB were eliminated from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, with Virat Kohli captaining the side for the last time.

Despite RCB’s campaign ended in the fourteenth season, there were some positives which they will look forward to in the next edition. One such positive was Glenn Maxwell’s performance in the lucrative tournament.

Maxwell was one of the star performers for the Bangalore-based franchise, especially in the UAE leg. However, the Australian superstar had to end the competition on a sour note as he took to social media and blasted trolls for spreading abuse.

Maxwell urged the trolls to try being nice people instead of throwing abuse as players are also human beings at the end of the day.

“Great season by RCB, unfortunately, we fell short of where we thought we should be. Doesn’t take away from an amazing season!! Some of the garbage that has been flowing on social media is absolutely disgusting! We are human beings who are giving our best each and every day. Try being a decent person maybe instead of spreading abuse…,” Maxwell wrote on Twitter.

The Victorian expressed his gratitude towards the real fans who shared love and supported the players.

“Thank you to the REAL fans that shared love and appreciation for the players giving their all! Unfortunately, there is some horrible people out there that make social media a horrible place to be. It is unacceptable!!!! Please don’t be like them!!!” he added.

In another tweet, Maxwell also warned trolls that they would be blocked if they shared negative stuff about his friends and teammates.

“If you comment abuse of one of my teammates/friends social media with negative/abusive rubbish, you will be blocked by everyone. What is the point of being a terrible person? There is no excuse!!!” Maxwell tweeted.