IPL 2021: Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav go beast mode to power MI to their highest total

Mumbai Indians (MI) explosive opener Ishan Kishan and top-order batsman Suryakumar Yadav shined with the bat in the ongoing contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Abu Dhabi.

Both the batters lit up the Sheikh Zayed Stadium by taking SRH bowlers to the cleaners in the fourteenth season of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The carnage started with Ishan’s fantabulous knock as he ended up smashing the fastest fifty of the ongoing season. He took just 16 balls to reach the half-century, which was the fastest by a Mumbai batter.

When it comes to overall records, Ishan is fifth in the list of fastest half-centuries in IPL history. Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper KL Rahul owns the number one position due to his 14-ball fifty against Delhi Capitals (DC) in 2018.

Fastest fifty for Mumbai Indians in IPL:

16 – Ishan Kishan vs SRH Abu Dhabi 2021 *

17 – Kieron Pollard vs KKR Mumbai 2016

17 – Ishan Kishan vs KKR Kolkata 2018

17 – Hardik Pandya vs KKR Kolkata 2019

17 – Kieron Pollard vs CSK Delhi 2021

Ishan scored 84 runs off just 32 deliveries with the help of 11 fours and four sixes. After Ishan’s dismissal, Surya took charge and continued punishing the SRH bowlers all around the park. The Pune-lad made 82 from 40 balls. He smashed 13 fours and three humungous sixes during his absolute monstrous knock.

The powerful innings by Ishan and Suryakumar inspired Mumbai to reach their highest total in the history of the cash-rich league. MI posted 235/9 in their allotted 20 overs.

