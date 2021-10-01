IPL 2021: KKR vs PBKS, Match 45: Pitch Report, Probable XI and Match Prediction

The 45th match of IPL 2021 will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Eoin Morgan’s KKR won their last game against Delhi Capitals (DC) by seven wickets while the KL Rahul-led PBKS faced a six-wicket defeat from Mumbai Indians (MI) in their previous fixture.

Both teams need to win their remaining three games from here to secure a place for the playoffs. KKR currently are placed at the fourth position in the table with 10 points, while PBKS are at the sixth spot with 8 points

Head-to-Head record:

Played: 28 | KKR won: 19 | PBKS won: 9 | No result: 0

Pitch report:

The pitch in Dubai has helped the batsmen so far and might favour them to go big in the upcoming match as well. Of the games played at this venue, the team batting first have won most of the times.

The average temperature will hover around 42-degree Celsius.

Probable XIs:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Sandeep Warrier, Varun Chakravarthy

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mandeep Singh/Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Fabian Allen, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

Match Prediction:

Case 1:

KKR wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 45-50

PBKS total: 160-170

Case 2:

PBKS wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 40-45

KKR total: 150-160

Team batting second to win the contest.