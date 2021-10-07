IPL 2021: KKR vs RR, Match 54: Pitch Report, Predicted XI and Match Prediction

The 54th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 will take place between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday, October 7.

The Knight Riders are placed at the fourth spot in the points table and with a win over the Royals, they would strengthen their chances of making it to the playoffs.

On the other hand, RR are almost out of the playoffs race but can spoil the party of the two-time champions.

Head-to-Head record:

Played: 23 | KKR won: 12 | RR won: 11 | No result: 0

Pitch report:

The track at Sharjah has been a bowling paradise with slow conditions and sluggish pitch. Chasing has been a successful mantra here as teams have won five out of seven games this season while batting second.

Probable XIs:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (c), Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Shakib Al Hasan/Andre Russell/Ben Cutting, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee/Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c & wk), Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube, Glenn Phillips, David Miller/Liam Livingstone, Rahul Tewatia, Shreyas Gopal, Kuldip Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya.

Match Prediction:

Case 1:

KKR wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 30-35

RR total: 120-130

Case 2:

RR wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 40-45

KKR total: 130-140

KKR to win the contest