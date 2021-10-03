IPL 2021: KKR vs SRH, Match 49: Pitch Report, Probable XI and Match Prediction

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 49th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

With five wins out of 12 matches, KKR are placed at the fourth spot in the points table and are in the race of the playoffs. On the other hand, Sunrisers are not in contention to finish among the top four but can spoil the party of the Knight Riders.

KKR’s biggest worry at the moment is their skipper Eoin Morgan’s bad form. Moreover, Andre Russell and Lockie Ferguson’s fitness concerns are also hurting the two-time winners. The duo might miss this game as well.

Head-to-Head record:

Played: 20 | KKR won: 13 | SRH won: 7 | No result: 0

Pitch report:

So far, Dubai has been good for batters to score big. Since it’s an evening game, the dew factor is likely to come into play; therefore, chasing will be an ideal decision.

Probable XIs:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (c), Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy, Tim Seifert/Shakib al Hasan.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (c), Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma.

Match Prediction:

Case 1:

KKR wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 35-45

SRH total: 140-155

Case 2:

SRH wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 40-55

KKR total: 145-165

KKR to win the match