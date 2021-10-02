IPL 2021: MI vs DC, Match 46: Pitch Report, Predicted XI and Match Prediction

Mumbai Indians (MI) will go up against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 46th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Saturday afternoon at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The two sides come into this game on the back of contrasting results, though. While MI beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) with six wickets to spare, DC lost to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by three wickets with ten balls remaining in their innings.

DC are placed second in the points table, have already qualified for the playoffs, with eight wins from eleven matches. MI, meanwhile, lie sixth, with five wins from eleven games. They need to win to keep their playoffs hopes alive.

However, the issue for both teams will be on their batters to show a better sense of application.

Head-to-Head record:

Played: 29 | MI won: 16 | DC won: 13 | No result: 0

Pitch report:

The pitch in Sharjah has been a bit more on the slower side this year. In the first match at Sharjah, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) comfortably chased down 156. However, since then, teams have struggled to score at the venue – with 139 being the highest score in the last six innings.

The team which would accept the challenge of scoring runs on a difficult pitch will win.

Probable XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav/Ishan Kishan, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile/Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

Delhi Capitals: Steve Smith, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan

Match Prediction:

Case 1:

MI wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 40-45

DC total: 130-140

Case 2:

DC wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 35-40

MI total: 135-145

Team batting second to win the contest.