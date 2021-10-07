IPL 2021: MS Dhoni opens up about his future with Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni shared views on his future in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday. At the toss of ongoing 53rd match between CSK and Punjab Kings (PBKS), Danny Morrison asked the veteran stumper about his future with the ‘Yellow Army’.

Responding to the question, Dhoni gave hints that there is some uncertainty regarding his role as a player in the 2022 edition of the cash-rich league. The Ranchi-born superstar confirmed his availability in the CSK camp, but he wasn’t sure whether he would play in the side or carry any other role.

Dhoni mentioned there will be a mega auction ahead of the 2022 season with addition of two new franchises. MSD said the fans have to wait for the final decision as he can’t really decide anything before the CSK management clearly gets familiar with the retention policy, money cap and other necessary details.

“Well, you can see me in yellow next year. But whether I will be playing for CSK? There are a lot of uncertainties around it for a simple reason that we have two new teams coming up,” said Dhoni.

“We don’t know the retention policy. We don’t know how many foreigners, Indian players we can retain, the money cap that every player will be cutting from the kitty. So there are a lot of uncertainties. Unless the rules are in place, you can’t really decide that. So we will wait for it to happen, and hopefully, it will be good for everyone,” he added.

Dhoni also spoke about the challenge to maintain fitness, keeping in mind the humidity all the three venues in UAE.

“It is tough to maintain fitness. Whenever we came back for the second leg, we knew we would have back to back games. We had three games in 5 days. No, we are playing with the same XI. The heat is a factor. The wicket looks good,” Dhoni added further.