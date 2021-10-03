IPL 2021: ‘One of the most improved bowler’ – Ricky Ponting lauds DC pacer Avesh Khan

Delhi Capitals (DC) pacer Avesh Khan is having a wonderful time in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The right-armer is the second-highest wicket-taker in the fourteenth season with as many as 21 scalps to his name.

In the match against Mumbai Indians (MI), Avesh displayed top-class performance, picking up a three-wicket haul by conceding just 15 runs in his quota of four overs. The 24-year-old dismissed MI captain Rohit Sharma (7), star all-rounder Hardik Pandya (17) and Aussie quick Nathan Coulter-Nile (1).

During the match, DC head coach Ricky Ponting heaped praises on Avesh, terming the Indore-born seamer as ‘one of the most improved bowlers in the IPL’. Ponting also mentioned that the absence of all-rounder Marcus Stoinis hurts the team balance, but the inclusion of some young Indian talents has worked wonders for them.

“Interesting scenario today, Stoinis has been out for the last two days, and that hurts the balance a bit, but we have been smart with the team balance. We have brought in some good experienced Indian players and young players over the last two years. Avesh Khan is one of the most improved bowlers in the IPL. It’s a really enjoyable squad to coach with those players of youth and experience and Indian and overseas player,” said Ponting during the game.

The Tasmanian asserted that the Capitals need to improve in the way they read conditions and keep themselves alive in the contest considering the low-scoring venues in UAE.

“Conditions we have to get our heads around, have to keep ourselves in the contest in these low-scoring venues. Top-order batsmen have to score today. When there is a partnership developing, you just have to stay in the contest and wait for that one mistake,” added Ponting.

So far in the competition, DC have won nine games and have booked a berth in the playoffs. They became the second team after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to reach the top four.