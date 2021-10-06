IPL 2021: RCB vs SRH, Match 52: Pitch Report, Predicted XI and Match Prediction

The 52nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday (October 6).

Virat Kohli’s RCB have already qualified for the playoffs, so from here, they would be looking for a top-two finish in the points table.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers’ campaign have gone from bad to worse, and now, all they can do is play for pride against their opponents. Having David Warner sidelined, Jason Roy did play well in his debut game for SRH, but after that, his batting performance hasn’t been up to the mark.

Head-to-Head record:

Played: 18 | RCB won: 08 | SRH won: 10 | No result: 0

Pitch report:

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium is expected to favour batters. The surface should also help spinners of both sides. The team winning the toss is most likely to bat first due to the presence of dew in the second half of the match.

Probable XIs:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Daniel Christian, Shahbaz Ahmed, George Garton, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Jason Roy, W Saha (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma/S Kaul, Umran Malik

Match Prediction:

Case 1:

RCB wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 45-50

SRH total: 160-170

Case 2:

SRH wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 50-55

RCB total: 170-180

RCB to win the contest.