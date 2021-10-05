IPL 2021: RR vs MI, Match 51: Pitch Report, Probable XI and Match Prediction

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will lock horns with Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 51st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Tuesday. It’s a must-win game for both teams as they are in line to grab the remaining one slot for the play-offs.

Samju Sanjon’s RR registered a comprehensive win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their previous fixture. On the other hand, defending champions MI have failed to make an impact in the 14th season of the IPL. The Rohit Sharma-led side managed to win just one of their last 5 games and are currently placed at the seventh position in the standings with 10 points.

RR have been at the receiving end of some heart-breaking losses against MI over the years. This is their chance to land a knockout blow on the five-time champions.

Head-to-Head record:

Played: 23 | RR won: 11 | MI won: 12 | No result: 0

Weather and pitch report:

The weather in Sharjah would be partly cloudy and somewhat warm, with a temperature hovering around 36 degrees and humidity upto 55%. The track is expected to be on the slower side; therefore winning the toss and bowling first would be an ideal choice.

Probable XIs:

Rajasthan Royals: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shivam Dube, Glenn Phillips, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Akash Singh/Shreyas Gopal, Mayank Markande, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

Match Prediction:

Case 1:

RR wins the toss and bowls first.

Powerplay score: 45-50

MI total: 140-150

Case 2:

MI wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 40-45

RR total: 130-140

Team batting second to win the contest.