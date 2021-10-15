IPL 2021: Twitter erupts as CSK seals 4th IPL title with thumping win over KKR

  • Chennai Super Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2021 final.

  • CSK won their fourth title in IPL history.

IPL 2021: Twitter erupts as CSK seals 4th IPL title with thumping win over KKR
CSK beat KKR in IPL 2021 final (Image Source: @IPLT20)
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) thrashed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the final at Dubai International Cricket Stadium to win Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Friday.

The Knight Riders went off to a terrific start as Venkatesh Iyer, and Shubman Gill once again outplayed the opposition bowlers in the first few overs.

Both Iyer and Gill smashed respective half-centuries. The duo added 91 runs for the opening wicket before Shardul Thakur dismissed Iyer, which opened the flood gates as in the same over, Thakur got rid of Nitish Rana.

KKR kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and could only manage to reach 165/9 in their 20 overs, losing the contest by 27 runs.

Most IPL titles:

  • 5 – Mumbai Indians
  • 4 – Chennai Super Kings
  • 2 – Kolkata Knight Riders

Earlier, the Super Kings posted a massive 192/3 on the board in their allotted 20 overs, thanks to a magnificent knock by opener Faf du Plessis.

The former South Africa skipper stayed in the middle till the last ball of CSK innings to guide his side to reach a competitive total. Du Plessis scored a tremendous 86 runs off 59 balls with the help of seven fours and three sixes.

Apart from Du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad (32 off 27), Robin Uthappa (31 off 15), and Moeen Ali (37 not out off 20) chipped in with valuable contributions.

