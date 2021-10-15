IPL 2021: Twitter erupts as CSK seals 4th IPL title with thumping win over KKR

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) thrashed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the final at Dubai International Cricket Stadium to win Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Friday.

The Knight Riders went off to a terrific start as Venkatesh Iyer, and Shubman Gill once again outplayed the opposition bowlers in the first few overs.

Both Iyer and Gill smashed respective half-centuries. The duo added 91 runs for the opening wicket before Shardul Thakur dismissed Iyer, which opened the flood gates as in the same over, Thakur got rid of Nitish Rana.

KKR kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and could only manage to reach 165/9 in their 20 overs, losing the contest by 27 runs.

Most IPL titles:

Earlier, the Super Kings posted a massive 192/3 on the board in their allotted 20 overs, thanks to a magnificent knock by opener Faf du Plessis.

The former South Africa skipper stayed in the middle till the last ball of CSK innings to guide his side to reach a competitive total. Du Plessis scored a tremendous 86 runs off 59 balls with the help of seven fours and three sixes.

Apart from Du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad (32 off 27), Robin Uthappa (31 off 15), and Moeen Ali (37 not out off 20) chipped in with valuable contributions.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Well done CSK a great win and what can you say about @msdhoni — David Warner (@davidwarner31) October 15, 2021

Team India so strong our mentor just won the IPL 😎 Congratulations @ChennaiIPL 👏🏼 #CSKvKKR #IPL2021 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 15, 2021

Congratulations @ChennaiIPL! Don’t worry @KKRiders, we’re still 2 out of 3. Keep ur heads up! — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) October 15, 2021

Iconic Team and an outstanding leader.

Champion Super Kings. Congratulations on Trophy No 4 .#IPLFinal pic.twitter.com/m4460W4aJJ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 15, 2021

Many congratulations to @ChennaiIPL on winning their fourth IPL title. Brilliantly team effort and wonderfully led by @msdhoni . #IPLFinal pic.twitter.com/BT4VSa6Wn7 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 15, 2021

Yesssss boys, amazing. Well done to everyone involved. Management, fans and players. Incredible. Enjoy the celebrations 🎉🎉💛🦁 @ChennaiIPL — Sam Curran (@CurranSM) October 15, 2021

A clinical performance by CSK across all departments ensuring a convincing victory to win the #VIVOIPL2021 for the 4th time! Congratulations to @msdhoni and @ChennaiIPL for an amazing season! — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) October 15, 2021

What is it about #MSD and #CSk? Hopefully he will be in a chatty mood at the presentation — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 15, 2021

CSK played like true champions. Right from ball one when perhaps Gaikwad pinched a quick single. That is intent. Commiserations to KKR. That was one brilliant comeback in the 2nd half. — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) October 15, 2021





Well done to CSK I mean, they pretty darn good 👍 Well done @faf1307 @ImranTahirSA @NgidiLungi Eric and Kingers — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) October 15, 2021

IPL ka rang peela !

Ab World Cup ho neela ! Jai hind 🙏 Congratulations @ChennaiIPL#IPLFinal — Ridhima Pathak (@PathakRidhima) October 15, 2021

Well they are Mahi’s Men. Did anyone expect anything else? Huge congratulations CSK 💛 Champions! #CSKvKKR — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) October 15, 2021

Of CSK’s four IPL titles, this is their greatest. The extension of the auction cycle arguably hurt them more than any other team because they had an ageing squad – but Dhoni & Fleming have taught an old dog new tricks & conjured another IPL win. #IPLFinal — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) October 15, 2021