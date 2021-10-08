IPL 2021: Twitter Reactions: A last-ball six from Srikar Bharat guides RCB to a thrilling win over DC

Posted On / /
Advertisement

  • KS Bharat hit a last-ball six as RCB beat DC by 7 wickets in the last league match of IPL 2021.

  • RCB will next face KKR in Eliminator on Monday, October 11.

IPL 2021: Twitter Reactions: A last-ball six from Srikar Bharat guides RCB to a thrilling win over DC
KS Bharat, Glenn Maxwell (Pic Source: Twitter)
Advertisement

Wicketkeeper-batsman KS Bharat showed incredible composure as he hit an unbeaten 78 off just 52 balls while Glenn Maxwell rode his luck to smash 51 not out from 33 deliveries as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) edged past Delhi Capitals (DC) in a last-ball thriller at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

With five runs needed from the final delivery, Bharat held his nerve and smashed a six straight over DC pacer Avesh Khan’s head to turn the nail-biting game in favour of RCB.

Fro Delhi, Anrich Nortje delivered a terrific penultimate over, conceding just four runs and bringing down the equation to 15 off 6 six balls from 19 off 12.

However, Bharat and Maxwell punished Khan, who lacked discipline in the final over.

Earlier, after being put in to bat first, DC got off to a flying start with openers Shikar Dhawan (43) and Prithvi Shaw (48), adding 88 runs in just 10.1 overs.

Shimron Hetmyer (29) got out on the last ball of the innings, with DC posting 164/5 on the board.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

TAGS: , , , , , , ,

CATEGORY: IPL, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Twitter Reactions

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
ANIRUDH SINGH
Anirudh is a die-hard cricket fan, loves playing, watching and talking about cricket. Cricket is his Religion & 'Sachin Tendulkar' his GOD. His motto of life is Eat, Sleep, Cricket, REPEAT!! You can write to him at anirudh@crickettimes.com or anirudhsingh2904@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
Advertisement