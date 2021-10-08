IPL 2021: Twitter Reactions: A last-ball six from Srikar Bharat guides RCB to a thrilling win over DC

Wicketkeeper-batsman KS Bharat showed incredible composure as he hit an unbeaten 78 off just 52 balls while Glenn Maxwell rode his luck to smash 51 not out from 33 deliveries as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) edged past Delhi Capitals (DC) in a last-ball thriller at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

With five runs needed from the final delivery, Bharat held his nerve and smashed a six straight over DC pacer Avesh Khan’s head to turn the nail-biting game in favour of RCB.

Fro Delhi, Anrich Nortje delivered a terrific penultimate over, conceding just four runs and bringing down the equation to 15 off 6 six balls from 19 off 12.

However, Bharat and Maxwell punished Khan, who lacked discipline in the final over.

Earlier, after being put in to bat first, DC got off to a flying start with openers Shikar Dhawan (43) and Prithvi Shaw (48), adding 88 runs in just 10.1 overs.

Shimron Hetmyer (29) got out on the last ball of the innings, with DC posting 164/5 on the board.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

VICTORY!! Hum jeet gaye! Bharat gets us there with a six on the last ball! Incredible! We are challengers! What a game! Screaming at 4:40am at that last ball – not sorry neighbours 😂 #RCBvDC — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) October 8, 2021

That’s Kona Bharat for you! What a fabulous knock! A win that boosts our confidence heading into the playoffs. #IPL2021 #RCBvDC 🔥 — Ajith Ramamurthy (@Ajith_tweets) October 8, 2021

Never seen #Kohli so happy after a win in #IPL ! Well played #Bharat. This innings is going to be remembered for a long time. #RCBvDC #RCBvsDC — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) October 8, 2021

Out of the 56 group stage matches of 2021 IPL:- Match No.1 – RCB win a chase off the last ball v MI

Match No.56 – RCB win a chase off the last ball v DC#IPL2021 #RCBvDC — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) October 8, 2021

Something to take away from this game. It’s never over until it’s over. #RCBvDC #IPL2021 #KsBharat 👏🏼👏🏼 — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) October 8, 2021