IPL 2021 – Twitter reactions: Ishan Kishan, bowlers shine as MI thrash RR

Mumbai Indians (MI) thrashed Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a one-sided contest to keep their hopes alive for the playoffs race.

Chasing a paltry target of 91, Mumbai started well, with captain Rohit Sharma taking the lead. The right-handed batter scored a quickfire 22 off 13 deliveries with the help of three boundaries, including two sixes.

Rohit added 23 runs for the opening wicket with Ishan Kishan before RR star Chetan Sakariya sent him back to the dugout. But Ishan stayed till the end and propelled MI to a dominating eight wicket victory. The left-handed batter found his form back and scored a brilliant unbeaten 50 off just 25 deliveries, including five fours and three sixes.

Earlier, the Royals lost both the openers, Evin Lewis (24) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (12), at 41/2 in 5.3 overs. But what followed next was completely out of the box as the 2008 IPL winners witnessed the worst collapse as the whole team could only manage to post 90/9 on the board in their allotted 20 overs.

Apart from the opening duo, only David Miller (15) and Rahul Tewatia (12) could score in double figures. The likes of Sanju Samson (3), Shivam Dube (3), Glenn Phillips (4) all failed even to cross the mark of 5 runs.

Nathan Coulter-Nile was the pick of the bowler for the defending champions. The Aussie pacer bagged a four-wicket haul for just 14 runs in his quota of 4 overs.

Apart from Coulter-Nile, James Neesham also shined with the ball. The New Zealander took three wickets while conceding only 12 runs in 4 overs. Frontline pacer Jasprit Bumrah picked up two scalps for 14 runs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Ishan Kishan back to form. Highlight of the day on this sluggish pitch and game. #mi #IndianCricketTeam — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 5, 2021

WE WIN 💙💙💙💙💙💙 — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 5, 2021

Rohit Sharma in this match becomes the first Indian to reach 400 sixes in T20 cricket. — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) October 5, 2021

MI win by 8 wickets. — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) October 5, 2021

Coulter Nile & Jimmy Neesham win it for Mumbai #IPL2021 — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) October 5, 2021

Nathan Coulter-Nile has always been a great bowler in limited overs cricket but those injuries have not allowed him to live up to his potential.#IPL2021 — Yash Lahoti (@YvLahoti) October 5, 2021

Neesham and Ishan Kishan have been inspired selections by #MI for tonight’s match — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 5, 2021

Rajasthan Royals are not very good, but I am a bit worried about the WC, when the IPL isn't done and Neesham is taking 4-0-12-3 bowling cutters on a pitch with inconsistent bounce. I know predicting conditions is a fools errand, but I think we all want things to improve. — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) October 5, 2021



