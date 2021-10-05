IPL 2021 – Twitter reactions: Ishan Kishan, bowlers shine as MI thrash RR

Posted On / /
Advertisement

  • Mumbai Indians defeated Rajashtan Royals by eight wickets.

  • Ishan Kishan scored a quickfire half-century off just 25 balls.

IPL 2021 – Twitter reactions: Ishan Kishan, bowlers shine as MI thrash RR
MI beat RR by 8 wickets (Image Source: @IPLT20)
Advertisement

Mumbai Indians (MI) thrashed Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a one-sided contest to keep their hopes alive for the playoffs race.

Chasing a paltry target of 91, Mumbai started well, with captain Rohit Sharma taking the lead. The right-handed batter scored a quickfire 22 off 13 deliveries with the help of three boundaries, including two sixes.

Rohit added 23 runs for the opening wicket with Ishan Kishan before RR star Chetan Sakariya sent him back to the dugout. But Ishan stayed till the end and propelled MI to a dominating eight wicket victory. The left-handed batter found his form back and scored a brilliant unbeaten 50 off just 25 deliveries, including five fours and three sixes.

Earlier, the Royals lost both the openers, Evin Lewis (24) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (12), at 41/2 in 5.3 overs. But what followed next was completely out of the box as the 2008 IPL winners witnessed the worst collapse as the whole team could only manage to post 90/9 on the board in their allotted 20 overs.

Apart from the opening duo, only David Miller (15) and Rahul Tewatia (12) could score in double figures. The likes of Sanju Samson (3), Shivam Dube (3), Glenn Phillips (4) all failed even to cross the mark of 5 runs.

Nathan Coulter-Nile was the pick of the bowler for the defending champions. The Aussie pacer bagged a four-wicket haul for just 14 runs in his quota of 4 overs.

Apart from Coulter-Nile, James Neesham also shined with the ball. The New Zealander took three wickets while conceding only 12 runs in 4 overs. Frontline pacer Jasprit Bumrah picked up two scalps for 14 runs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:


TAGS: , , , ,

CATEGORY: IPL, Mumbai Indians, Twitter Reactions

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
AKSHAT GAUR
Akshat is just another cricket fan who’s grown up watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Cricket runs in his veins. Cover drive is his favorite sight, and a ball meeting the middle of the bat is his favorite sound. You can write to him at akshat.gaur@crickettimes.com or aks333.in@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
Advertisement