IPL 2021 – Twitter Reactions: KKR stay alive with a convincing six-wicket win over SRH

Posted On / /
Advertisement

  • Kolkata Knight Riders chased down 116 runs in 19.4 overs.

  • They now have six wins from 13 matches.

IPL 2021 – Twitter Reactions: KKR stay alive with a convincing six-wicket win over SRH
KKR beat SRH by 6 wickets (Pic Source: Twitter)
Advertisement

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by six wickets to keep their play-offs hopes alive in the ongoing season of IPL 2021.

Chasing a tricky 116 for victory, KKR reached 119 for 4 in 19.4 overs overs to register their six win from 13 matches. Opener Shubman Gill top-scored with 57 off 51 balls while Nitish Rana made 25 from 33 deliveries.

For SRH, Jason Holder was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets for 32 runs, while Rashid Khan and Siddarth Kaul bagged one wicket each.

With this win, KKR now have 12 points to their name with a match left to be played.

Earlier, already ruled out of the tournament, SRH posted just 115/8 on the board after opting to bat first.

Captain Kane Williamson top-scored with 26 while Abdul Samad made 25 in a mediocre show. For KKR, fast bowler Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi and mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy grabbed two wickets apiece while Shakib Al Hasan claimed one scalp along with a game-changing run out of Williamson.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

TAGS: , , , , ,

CATEGORY: IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders, Twitter Reactions

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
ANIRUDH SINGH
Anirudh is a die-hard cricket fan, loves playing, watching and talking about cricket. Cricket is his Religion & 'Sachin Tendulkar' his GOD. His motto of life is Eat, Sleep, Cricket, REPEAT!! You can write to him at anirudh@crickettimes.com or anirudhsingh2904@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
Advertisement