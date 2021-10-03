IPL 2021 – Twitter Reactions: KKR stay alive with a convincing six-wicket win over SRH

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by six wickets to keep their play-offs hopes alive in the ongoing season of IPL 2021.

Chasing a tricky 116 for victory, KKR reached 119 for 4 in 19.4 overs overs to register their six win from 13 matches. Opener Shubman Gill top-scored with 57 off 51 balls while Nitish Rana made 25 from 33 deliveries.

For SRH, Jason Holder was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets for 32 runs, while Rashid Khan and Siddarth Kaul bagged one wicket each.

With this win, KKR now have 12 points to their name with a match left to be played.

Earlier, already ruled out of the tournament, SRH posted just 115/8 on the board after opting to bat first.

Captain Kane Williamson top-scored with 26 while Abdul Samad made 25 in a mediocre show. For KKR, fast bowler Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi and mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy grabbed two wickets apiece while Shakib Al Hasan claimed one scalp along with a game-changing run out of Williamson.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

#KKR has their fate in their own hands…Win the next game and script a fabulous turnaround. If you lose the next game, you’d hope that there’s a 3-4 way tie on 12. No team can go past them on NRR irrespective of how big their remaining win is. #IPL2021 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 3, 2021

KKR in the race to playoffs: 2019 – lost out to SRH on NRR with 12 pts 2020 – lost out to SRH and RCB on NRR with 14 pts 2021 – ??#IPL2021 #KKRvSRH — Anant Tyagi (@anantyagi_) October 3, 2021

David Warner got disappointed after SRH's loss. Hard times for him and SRH, first for dropped from the side and his team isn't doing well too. pic.twitter.com/dRMssH5iHr — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 3, 2021

4th win for #KKR in 6 games at UAE in #IPL2021 and moves to 12 points from 13 matches with a good NRR – this has been great comeback by Knight Riders after a poor first leg. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 3, 2021

Important win for KKR. If KKR win v RR they'll surely be through because of good NRR MI will qualify if they win v RR, SRH & if KKR lose v RR RR will qualify if they win both their games PBKS can reach 12 points if they win v CSK. But their NRR may not be enough — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) October 3, 2021

Excellent innings from Shubman Gill on this difficult pitch to bat on, showed his class and composure. KKR needed this. Well deserved 50 finally. #KKRvSRH pic.twitter.com/fXtpdrWBEL — 𝙨𝙤𝙝𝙤𝙢 ᴷᴷᴿ (@AwaaraHoon) October 3, 2021

Superb way to comeback🔥🔥#Shakib conceded just 20 runs from his 4 overs and took a wicket and a superb run out too.#KKR pic.twitter.com/RMXlkcLiDL — shakhawat hossain (@shakhawatjiqu) October 3, 2021