IPL 2021 – Twitter reactions: KKR steamroll RR to boost their chances of qualifying in the playoffs

  • Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Rajasthan Royals by a massive margin of 86 runs.

  • Shivam Mavi returned with impressive figures of 3.1-0-21-4.

KKR beat RR by 86 runs (Image Source: @IPLT20)
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) thrashed Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a one-sided contest at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday to strengthen their chances of making it in the playoffs.

Chasing 172, the only thing that the Royals did was losing wickets at regular intervals. The 2008 IPL winners were 35/7 at one stage when Rahul Tewatia and Jaydev Unadkat tried to calm things down. The duo added 27 runs for the eighth wicket, which was RR’s highest partnership in the match.

Tewatia scored 44 off 36 deliveries before Shivam Mavi dismissed him to bundle out the Royals for just 85. KKR won the contest by a massive margin of 86 runs.

Mavi was the pick of the bowler for the two-time champions, taking a four-wicket haul for 21 runs in 3.1 overs. Lockie Ferguson also shined with the ball as he bagged three scalps while conceding only 18 runs in his quota of 4 overs.

Earlier, the Knight Riders posted 171/4 in their allotted 20 overs, thanks to an explosive knock at the top by Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer. The pair gave KKR a flying start forming a scintillating 79-runs partnership for the opening wicket.

While Iyer was sent back by Tewatia for 38 in the 11th over, Gill stayed on the crease and kept tickling the scoreboard. The right-handed batter scored a much-needed half-century to help his side reach a competitive total. Gill made 56 off 44 balls with the help of six boundaries.

Rahul Tripathi (21), Eoin Morgan (13 no), and Dinesh Karthik (14 no) chipped in with valuable contributions down the order to push the team’s total beyond the mark of 170.

Chetan Sakariya was the only bowler who impressed for the Royals. The left-armer picked up one scalp for 23 runs in his quota of 4 overs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

