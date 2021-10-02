IPL 2021 [Twitter reactions]: MI slip further down after 4-wicket loss against DC

  • Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by four wickets.

  • Shreyas Iyer played a match-winning unbeaten knock of 33 runs.

DC beat MI by 4 wickets (Image Source: Twitter)
Delhi Capitals (DC) defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) in a low-scoring contest at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday. With the loss, the chances of Mumbai qualifying for playoffs have shrunk further as they are sitting at the sixth position in the points table.

Chasing a paltry target of 130, DC got off to a dreadful start losing their top three batters for 30 runs only. Opener Shikhar Dhawan (8) was the first one to go, courtesy of a brilliant run-out executed by Kieron Pollard.

Soon, Prithvi Shaw (6) and Steve Smith (9) were removed by Krunal Pandya and Nathan Coulter-Nile, respectively, to reduce DC to 30/3. Then, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant tried to calm things down by adding a crucial 27-run stand for the fourth wicket before Jayant Yadav provided the important breakthrough by dismissing Pant on 26.

Iyer kept his end alive and formed short but vital partnerships with Axar Patel (9) and Shimron Hetmyer (15) before both the batters left their former skipper in the middle.

Iyer (33 no) and Ravichandran Ashwin (20 no) built a match-winning unbeaten partnership of 39 runs as DC chased down the target in 19.1 overs with four wickets in hand.

Earlier, after being asked to bat first in the challenging conditions, Mumbai posted 129/8 on the board in their allotted 20 overs.

MI batter Suryakumar Yadav was the top scorer for his side with 33 off 26 deliveries. No other batsman even could cross the 20-run mark as their second-highest scorer was opening batsman Quinton de Kock  (19 off 18).

Axar and Avesh Khan were the pick of the bowlers for the Capitals. While Axar grabbed three wickets for 21 runs in his quota of 4 overs, Avesh also bagged a three-wicket haul by conceding just 15 runs. Ashwin (1/41) and Anrich Nortje (1/19) picked one wicket apiece.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

