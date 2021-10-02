IPL 2021: Twitter Reactions – Ruturaj Gaikwad’s ton goes in vain as Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings

  • Rajasthan Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets in Match 47 of IPL 2021.

  • RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed the third-fastest fifty of the season.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad (Pic Source: Twitter)
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Ruturaj Gaikwad’s maiden IPL century went in vain on Saturday as Rajasthan Royals (RR) recorded the highest chase in the UAE this season to stun MS Dhoni and his men by 7 wickets. With this win, RR have also kept their hopes alive for the playoffs.

The Royals made light work of the mammoth 190-run chase thanks to swashbuckling knocks from Yashasvi Jaiswal (50 off 21), Shivam Dube (64* off 42) and Sanju Samson (28 off 24) to cross the finish line with 15 balls to spare.

“A bad toss to lose. 190 was a good score, and the dew made it flat, and the ball started coming on well. You needed to bat well, and they did that, and put pressure on the bowlers. They just took the game away in the first 6 overs,” said the losing captain, Dhoni, after the match.

“250 would’ve been closer to par (sarcasm), given the way they were going. It was stopping a bit when their wrist-spinners were bowling, and it started coming on better later, that’s when Ruturaj capitalised really well.

“Often when you lose the game it can get brushed under the carpet but it was a brilliant innings. I think the batsmen must assess quickly what is a good score, and you tend to go hard in the T20 format and then realise that it’s not a 160-180 wicket. They assessed the conditions quickly, and they didn’t let pressure get to the middle order,” added Dhoni.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

