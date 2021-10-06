IPL 2021 – Twitter reactions: SRH hold nerve to beat RCB in the last-over thriller

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 4 runs in a thrilling contest at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Chasing the target of 142, the Challengers lost three wickets for just 38 in 6.5 overs. RCB skipper Virat Kohli was trapped in front by Bhuvneshwar Kumar for just 5 runs. At the same time, Daniel Christian (1) and Srikar Bharat (12) were dismissed by Siddharth Kaul and Umran Malik, respectively.

Then opener Devdutt Padikkal (41) and all-rounder Glenn Maxwell (40) stitched a crucial partnership to get RCB out of trouble. The duo added a vital stand of 54 runs for the fourth wicket before Kane Williamson effected a jaw-dropping run-out to break the partnership and get rid of dangerous Maxwell.

Soon, RCB lost Padikkal and Shahbaz Ahmed (14) as the game went down to the wire with 13 needed off the final over. However, Bhuvneshwar showed all his experience despite AB de Villiers at the strikers’ end. Bhuvi conceded only eight runs in the deciding final over as SRH won the contest by 4 runs.

Earlier, Sunrisers posted 141/7 in their allotted 20 overs, courtesy of a crucial knock at the top by opener Jason Roy. The English star scored 44 from 38 deliveries with the help of five boundaries. Apart from Roy, captain Williamson chipped in with a valuable contribution of 31 off 29 balls, including four boundaries.

For the Challengers, Harshal Patel again shined with the ball and picked up a three-wicket haul for 33 runs in his quota of 4 overs. With that, Patel has taken the tally of wickets to 29 in the ongoing season.

Christian was the least economical bowler for RCB. The Aussie all-rounder bowled three overs and bagged a couple of scalps while conceding only 14 runs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Woohoooo we won 😘😘😘 — David Warner (@davidwarner31) October 6, 2021

I get they’ve qualified, but how on earth does RCB always leave AB to try and preform miracles — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) October 6, 2021

#DelhiCapitals confirmed a spot in the top-2. Highly unlikely that #RCB can reach the top-2 now. #SRH has spoiled at least one party…can they spoil another one a couple of days from now? By the way, I’m accepting memes today too 🥳🥳 #IPL2021 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 6, 2021

#RCB would need to beat #DelhiCapitals by around 113 runs and require #PBKS to beat #CSK by the same margin to finish in the top two.#RCBvSRH — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) October 6, 2021

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is such a champion bowler. To defend 12 runs v genius ABD is commendable — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) October 6, 2021

You don’t see this very often – with someone like de Villiers at the crease you expect 13 off the last 6 a cakewalk! Well bowled @BhuviOfficial #SRHvsRCB — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) October 6, 2021