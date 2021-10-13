IPL 2021: ‘Umpires will sleep better’ – AB de Villiers jokes during tribute speech for Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is known for his animated reactions and lively celebrations on the cricket field. He never leaves an opportunity to express his emotions, be it if he is batting or fielding.

Even in the recently concluded Eliminator game of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Sharjah, Kohli was involved in a heated argument with on-field umpire Virender Sharma.

During the contest, as many as three decisions of Sharma were overturned after successful reviews, and interestingly, all decisions went against RCB. During the seventh over of KKR innings bowled by spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, KKR batter Rahul Tripathi was given not out by the umpire, but after Kohli went upstairs, Sharma had to reverse the decision. This made the RCB skipper angry as he was seen talking to the umpire animatedly.

Meanwhile, RCB star AB de Villiers paid tribute to outgoing captain Kohli in a video shared by the franchise on its official YouTube channel. Notably, Kohli, who had announced to leave RCB’s captaincy on the resumption of UAE leg, ended his nine-year stint as skipper with a four-wicket loss to KKR.

De Villiers pulled Kohli’s leg over the entire incident but also thanked him for leading the team the way he did throughout his tenure.

“The word that comes to mind is grateful [on having Virat Kohli as the captain]. The way you have captained the team has certainly inspired everyone. When it comes to your leadership, you have had a much bigger impact than you will ever understand. There are stories that you don’t ever hear of people’s lives that you have touched, not only on the cricket ground but away from it as well,” said De Villiers.

“That’s much more important than a trophy, which I still believe will come your way. You have done a great job, but that book is not finished yet. Whatever you have done for us, we won’t forget it. Thanks for all the memories, and I think some of the umpires will sleep a bit better, very happy for them,” he added.