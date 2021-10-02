IPL 2021: WATCH – Avesh Khan delivers a searing yorker to shatter Hardik Pandya’s leg-stump

Delhi Capitals (DC) pacer Avesh Khan continued his dream run in the ongoing IPL as he dismantled Mumbai Indians’ (MI) strong batting unit at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Avesh produced brilliant figures of 3/15 in four overs to help DC restrict MI to 129/8. The highlight of his spell was a stunning yorker which he bowled to dismiss Hardik Pandya.

The Rishabh Pant-led side allowed Hardik to score 17 runs at a strike rate of 100 before Avesh scalped his wicket. It was the first delivery of the 19th over – a phenomenal yorker that sent Hardik back to the dugout before he could play any big shots.

Here’s the video:

Avesh now has 21 wickets from 12 games in IPL 2021, only second to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) medium-pacer Harshal Patel, who has 26 scalps to his name in 11 matches.

Later, the Capitals made a rough weather of the modest chase, but their former skipper Shreyas Iyer with his run-a-ball 33, anchored the innings and added an unbeaten 39-run stand for the seventh wicket with Ravichandran Ashwin (20* off 21).

Needing just four runs from the final over, Ashwin clinched the victory with five balls to spare as he hit a massive six off Krunal Pandya.

The win also took DC to 18 points from 12 games, and one more win will make sure that finish in the top-two finish. Only twin defeats in their remaining games, three big wins for RCB, and at least one victory from Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will push them down to the third spot.