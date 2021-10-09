IPL 2021 [WATCH]: Virat Kohli’s animated celebration after KS Bharat hits a last-ball six to help RCB beat DC

In one of the most thrilling encounters of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Srikar Bharat hit a last-ball six to help Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeat Delhi Capitals (DC) by seven wickets in the last league game of the tournament.

Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal were dismissed cheaply in RCB’s 165-run chase, with DC pacer Anrich Nortje dismissing the two openers. Things looked worrisome when Axar Patel dismissed AB de Villiers soon after. But Bharat and Glenn Maxwell stitched an unbeaten 111-run partnership for the fourth wicket to guide RCB to victory.

Earlier, DC posted 164/5 on the board in stipulated overs after RCB won the toss and elected to field in Dubai.

A win like this gives you confidence: Virat

RCB skipper Virat was all over the moon after Bharat sealed the game in his side’s favour with a magnificent six off Khan’s last ball.

Kohli, who was animated, started jumping in the balcony as his teammates hugged him before sprinting to the field to laud Bharat.

Here’s the video:

“Unbelievable game. We had nothing to lose but it was a competitive game which is always the case in the IPL. We have beaten them twice now. The way AB batted in the beginning and then with KS and Maxwell in the end was unbelievable,” said Kohli at the post-match presentation.

“This gives us the confidence that we can pull off a game from any situation. We haven’t chased much in this tournament. Number three hasn’t been an issue,” added Kohli.

The 32-year-old further mentioned that his belief in Bharat’s ability to bat at No. 3 paid off but expressed a few concerns with his side’s fielding issues before the playoffs.

“We knew KS was a guy who could come in at three at any stage. I think we need to sharpen up in the field. Sometimes the boundaries that go at crucial stages, could be critical.”

“You need to be switched on always. A win like this gives you confidence. We have played well in Sharjah. We have been able to handle the conditions and keep the opposition in check if things have gotten away from us. We have the experience already and we need to utilize it,” concluded Kohli.