IPL: KL Rahul to part ways with Preity Zinta’s Punjab Kings after being approached by other franchises

The KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) finished sixth in the IPL 2021 points table and failed to qualify for the playoffs yet again. With an unsuccessful campaign this season, PBKS created a dubious record which the franchise would want to forget quickly.

PBKS (previously Kings XI Punjab) went past Delhi Capitals’ (earlier Delhi Daredevils) record of failing to make it to the playoffs in six consecutive IPL editions. This season was their seventh failure in a row as six wins from 14 matches could earn them only a sixth spot in the standings after the league stage.

Now, reports have emerged that Punjab’s leading run-scorer and skipper Rahul might not play for the Preity Zinta-owned franchise again. Rahul is being approached by a number of franchises ahead of the mega auction for IPL 2022.

As per the report in Cricbuzz, a franchise has the right to use the RTM cards, when made available for the auction, for its current players and it is understood that discussions are taking place behind the scenes so that Rahul’s parting with PBKS is an amicable one.

Rahul, now in the Indian bubble for the upcoming T20 World Cup, could not be reached for a comment while his current IPL franchise officials categorically denied to have any discussion on the aforementioned topic.

The BCCI will reveal the two new teams on October 25 with Ahmedabad and Lucknow front-runners, thanks to them having two world-class stadiums – Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad and Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.