Lanka Premier League 2021: Full schedule – Date, Fixtures and Match Timings

The Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2021 will start on December 5 at the R Premadasa stadium in Colombo, with last year’s finalists Galle Gladiators taking on Jaffna Kings in the opening game.

The first phase of the competition that consists of 20 matches, will take place at R Premadasa stadium. Similarly, the remaining round will be hosted by Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota.

“The first round of the tournament, which will consist of 20 games, will be played at the RPICS, Colombo before it moves into MRICS, Hambantota to proceed with the final round games,” a media release said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Just like the Indian Premier League (IPL) the tournament format of LPL has been changed with the inclusion of Eliminator. The top two sides will face each other in Qualifier 1, while the third and fourth teams will meet in the Eliminator. The winner of Qualifier 1 will directly go into the final, whereas the loser of Qualifier 1 will play the winner of the Eliminator in Qualifier 2.

A reserve day has also been allocated this year for the final, on December 24. Each of the five teams will be allowed a squad of 20 players, including six overseas cricketers.

Here is LPL 2021 Schedule:

(All time in IST)