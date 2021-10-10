“Lo mil gayi bhabhi”: Deepak Chahar’s sister Malti reacts to the surprising proposal made after an IPL match

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) played their last league game of IPL 2021 in Dubai on Thursday.

After the match, CSK pacer Deepak Chahar proposed to his girlfriend Jaya Bharadwaj in the stadium full of the public. Deepak expressed his love in a typical Bollywood style. He went down on his knees in the audience gallery and asked the pretty lady for marriage. She said: ‘Yes’, and then they hugged. Once things were clear, spectators in and around the lovebirds started applauding.

The pictures and videos of the proposal went viral on social media in no time.

Even Deepak’s sister Malti Chahar shared a photo of her ‘bhaiya’ and ‘bhabhi’ on Twitter.

“And my brother is taken @deepak_chahar9. Lo mil gayi bhabhi. She is Jaya Bharadwaj and she isn’t a foreigner…Delhi Ki ladki h. God bless you both #engagement #love,” tweeted Malti.

Deepak’s fiancée Jaya is the sister of model and VJ, Siddharth Bhardwaj. Jaya’s brother Siddharth was one of the contestants of a reality show Bigg Boss in 2011-12. Apart from this, he had also participated in MTV’s famous show Splitsvilla in 2009.

Siddharth also congratulated Jaya and Deepak on Instagram.

“Words can’t describe my joy for my beautiful sister @jayab05 and @deepak_chahar9 so proud of your style of proposing shera!!! Cha gaya!! Let the life long celebrations begin !!!!! Love you both #congratulationsjayaanddeepak #congratsjaydee #mybeautifulsister,” he captioned his post.