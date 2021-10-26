Lockie Ferguson ruled out of T20 World Cup 2021; replacement announced

  • Lockie Ferguson has been ruled out of the 2021 T20 World Cup with a calf tear.

  • Ferguson has picked 24 wickets in 13 T20I games.

Lockie Ferguson (Pic Source: Twitter)
New Zealand speedster Lockie Ferguson has been ruled out of the 2021 T20 World Cup, the Black Caps captain Kane Williamson confirmed at the toss during the encounter against Pakistan in Sharjah.

Ferguson, who has picked 24 T20I wickets in 13 games and recently shone for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2021 held in the UAE, felt tightness in his right calf during the practice session on Tuesday, October 25. Later, an MRI scan revealed a grade two tear. The 30-year-old will return to action now only after three to four weeks of rest.

Adam Milne, who travelled to the UAE as injury cover, will replace Ferguson in the 15-man squad.

Commenting on the news, New Zealand coach Gary Stead, said: “It’s a real shame for Lockie to have this happen on the eve of the tournament and the entire team is really feeling for him right now.

“He’s a massive part of our T20 side and has been in such good form – so to lose him at this time is a blow.

“However, we are fortunate to have a like for like replacement in the form of Adam Milne who has been with the squad training for the past two weeks.”

New Zealand will play their remaining matches of Super 12 stage against India (October 31), Scotland (November 3), Namibia (November 5) and Afghanistan (November 17).

