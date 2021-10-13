Mohammad Azharuddin names his fab five fielders of modern-day cricket

For every good bowler in the game of cricket, there needs to be an equally tremendous fielder who can grab the opportunities in the form of catches, Irrespective of the formats.

In Test cricket, the best catchers are usually placed in positions like slips, point, gully. While in the limited-over formats, the best fielders are spotted showing their skills at long-on, long-off, deep mid-wicket positions. One can easily say that fielding is a key aspect of cricket and the quality of a top side relies a lot on it.

The modern-day cricketers have taken fielding to the whole new level with outstanding saves and running catches near the boundary rope. But who can be termed as the best fielders at present? Well, former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin, who himself was a tremendous fielder, has the answer.

The Hyderabad cricketer ran a question and answer session on Twitter where he countered many queries of fans. During the segment, Azharuddin was asked to name his fab five fielders in the current era.

Azhar went with two Indians, as many Australians and one England cricketer as his choices. The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) President went with Ravindra Jadeja, Suresh Raina, Glenn Maxwell, David Warner, and Ben Stokes as his fab five fielders.

David Warner — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) October 12, 2021

All these players have proved their worth as remarkable fielders from time to time, be it while playing for international teams or in domestic and franchise league cricket.

Although Raina has retired from international cricket, he makes his presence felt during Indian Premier League (IPL) games while playing for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Similarly, Jadeja is considered the best acrobatic fielder in the current era.

Australia duo Warner and Maxwell have also impressed one and all with their fielding skills. More often than not, fans witness them doing wonders on a cricket ground. At the same time, English superstar Stokes is also known for taking flying catches whether he fields in deep or at slips.