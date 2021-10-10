Netizens troll Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela for her tweet to cricketer Rishabh Pant

  • Urvashi Rautela brutally trolled for her tweet to Rishabh Pant.

  • Urvashi and Rishabh have reportedly dated in 2018.

Urvashi Rautela, Rishabh Pant (Pic Source: Twitter)
Former Miss Diva Urvashi Rautela has now earned a name in the entertainment industry with her sheer hard work and dedication to the craft of acting.

Fans are in awe of her charismatic personality, but recently, Urvashi got trolled when she extended a birthday wish to Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant.

Rumour mill has it that Urvashi and Rishabh dated back in 2018. Due to reasons unknown, the duo decided to part ways soon after and the Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper ended up blocking the actress on WhatsApp.

It was amidst the rumours of his relationship with the actress that Rishabh had confirmed his relationship with Isha Negi, who hails from Dehradun and is an interior decor designer.

Notably, fans took a dig at Urvashi for her ‘Happy Birthday’ tweet for Rishabh and told the actress to stay away from the talismanic batter.

Here’s how fans reacted:

However, Rishabh did not reply to Urvashi’s tweet.

