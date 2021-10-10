Netizens troll Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela for her tweet to cricketer Rishabh Pant

Former Miss Diva Urvashi Rautela has now earned a name in the entertainment industry with her sheer hard work and dedication to the craft of acting.

Fans are in awe of her charismatic personality, but recently, Urvashi got trolled when she extended a birthday wish to Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant.

Rumour mill has it that Urvashi and Rishabh dated back in 2018. Due to reasons unknown, the duo decided to part ways soon after and the Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper ended up blocking the actress on WhatsApp.

It was amidst the rumours of his relationship with the actress that Rishabh had confirmed his relationship with Isha Negi, who hails from Dehradun and is an interior decor designer.

Notably, fans took a dig at Urvashi for her ‘Happy Birthday’ tweet for Rishabh and told the actress to stay away from the talismanic batter.

Here’s how fans reacted:

Hath jod kr guzarish hai @UrvashiRautela wc se phle dur rhye @RishabhPant17 bhai se .. 🙏#HappyBirthdayRishabhPant pic.twitter.com/6dRBwYzhGv — Anupam Rai (@AnupamR84354321) October 5, 2021

Pant bhaiya blocked her on whatsapp so she wished him on twitter 🌝🌝

Modern problems require modern solution 🤣🤣🤣 — . (@one8Virat) October 5, 2021

@RishabhPant17 bhai reply krdo bechaari itna pyar se bday wish ki h to…. bss proposal accept mt krna kbhi iska — Shashi Suman (@ShashiS67048056) October 5, 2021

It's time to block her on twiiter 😴 — Legend Rishabh pant 🕷️🕸️ (@Sanver_you) October 5, 2021

pls don’t distract our boy before wc — A (@exhaustednd) October 4, 2021

FB, Insta, Whatsapp sab down tha toh Twitter pe wish kar di pic.twitter.com/wJhmWObLAZ — Kisslay Jha🇮🇳 (@TrollerBabua) October 5, 2021

However, Rishabh did not reply to Urvashi’s tweet.