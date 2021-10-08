Pakistan announces changes in their squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday confirmed changes in their squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2021, which will take place in Oman and the UAE from October 17 to November 14.

Pakistan are placed in Group 2 and will begin their campaign against arch-rivals India on October 24 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The group will also have Afghanistan, New Zealand and two qualifiers from Round 1.

From the squad that was announced last month, PCB has made three changes. Sarfaraz Ahmed and Haider Ali have replaced Azam Khan and Mohammad Hasnain respectively, while Fakhar Zaman, who was earlier named as a traveling reserve, has been swapped with Khushdil Shah.

“After reviewing player performances in the highly-competitive National T20 and in consultation with the team management, we have decided to include Haider Ali, Fakhar Zaman and Sarfaraz Ahmed in the squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021,” said Pakistan cricket team’s chief selector Muhammad Wasim in a press release.

“The three in-form players bring with them wealth of experience and talent, and provide further stability, balance and strength to the side.

“It must be tough for Azam, Khushdil and Hasnain for missing out but they still have a lot to offer in their careers. They are in our future plans as a lot of cricket has to be played post the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 and in the lead up to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia,” he added.

Pakistan’s revised squad for T20 World Cup 2021:

Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Maqsood

Traveling reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir.