T20 WC 2021 – Twitter Reactions: David Wiese keeps Namibia’s hopes alive with historic win over Netherlands

  • David Wiese's half-century helps Namibia beat Netherlands in T20 World Cup 2021.

  • Namibia earn first win in a World Cup match.

David Wiese (Pic Source: Twitter)
David Wiese slammed an unbeaten 66 as Namibia kept their qualification’s hopes alive at the T20 World Cup 2021 on Wednesday with a six-wicket win over the Netherlands.

The former South Africa international Wiese hit 5 sixes and 4 four as Namibia chased down the target of 165 runs with six balls to spare. It was Namibia’s first ever win in a World Cup game and they will now look to beat Ireland to qualify for the Super-12 stage.

Earlier, opening batter Max O’Dowd (70) struck his second consecutive half-century and shared a 82-run stand for the third wicket with Colin Ackermann (35) to help the Netherlands post a competitive total (164/4) after being asked to bat first.

“It’s [the victory] awesome,” said Man of the match Wiese.

“It means a lot to me to be in a World Cup. To be on the international stage is special and to put in a big performance for Namibia. I’m glad to get this opportunity to play international cricket,” he added.

Brief scores: Netherlands 164/4 in 20 overs (Max O’Dowd 70, Colin Ackermann 35; Jan Frylinck 2-36) lost to Namibia 166/4 in 19 overs (Gerhard Erasmus 32, David Wiese 66 not out) by 6 wickets.

