T20 WC 2021 – Twitter Reactions: David Wiese keeps Namibia’s hopes alive with historic win over Netherlands

David Wiese slammed an unbeaten 66 as Namibia kept their qualification’s hopes alive at the T20 World Cup 2021 on Wednesday with a six-wicket win over the Netherlands.

The former South Africa international Wiese hit 5 sixes and 4 four as Namibia chased down the target of 165 runs with six balls to spare. It was Namibia’s first ever win in a World Cup game and they will now look to beat Ireland to qualify for the Super-12 stage.

Earlier, opening batter Max O’Dowd (70) struck his second consecutive half-century and shared a 82-run stand for the third wicket with Colin Ackermann (35) to help the Netherlands post a competitive total (164/4) after being asked to bat first.

“It’s [the victory] awesome,” said Man of the match Wiese.

“It means a lot to me to be in a World Cup. To be on the international stage is special and to put in a big performance for Namibia. I’m glad to get this opportunity to play international cricket,” he added.

Brief scores: Netherlands 164/4 in 20 overs (Max O’Dowd 70, Colin Ackermann 35; Jan Frylinck 2-36) lost to Namibia 166/4 in 19 overs (Gerhard Erasmus 32, David Wiese 66 not out) by 6 wickets.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

Superb chase from Namibia (and especially David Wiese) #T20WorldCup #NAMvNED — Andrew McGlashan (@andymcg_cricket) October 20, 2021

I really really feel for the @KNCBcricket boys.

They will clearly be gutted. Magnificent batting from Weise and Erasmus. Just too good today.

Well done @CricketNamibia1 — Peter Borren (@dutchiepdb) October 20, 2021

David Wiese is another one of a very long list of players who could have been selected in #SAF squad for the World Cup who wasn't. There are shades of the #WI in how a lot of SA players are progressing on the franchise circuit – only while CWI pick theirs; CSA don't. #T20WorldCup — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) October 20, 2021

Fantastic win for Namibia. Masterminded by Wiese, that was *exactly* the sort of knock you want from him – controlled, classy, and still properly destructive. Still have plenty of work to get through but with more to come from Smit, they look in great shape now. #T20WorldCup — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) October 20, 2021

Namibia have stunned Netherlands . They will be battle up for second qualifying position with losers of next match . Sri Lanka vs Ireland #T20WorldCup — Anjana Kaluarachchi (@Anjana_CT) October 20, 2021

The #Netherlands officially out from the running of qualifications for Super 12 of #ICCT20WorldCup after #Namibia registered their first T20 WC match. Congratulations Namibia! — Harsh Goyal (@reHARSHal) October 20, 2021

Namibia have done it, they've defeated Netherlands. David Wiese scored a match winning fifty. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 20, 2021