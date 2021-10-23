T20 World Cup 2021: Australia vs South Africa – Pitch Report, Probable XI and Match Prediction

Australia will take on South Africa in the opening match of the Super 12 stage at the ongoing T20 World Cup in Abu Dhabi on Saturday (October 23). The team from Down Under will be hoping to make a winning start to their quest to clinch a maiden T20 World Cup title.

On the other hand, South Africa has a talented but inexperienced squad up their sleeves, so it becomes doubly important for them to make a successful start in the tournament. They will later cross swords with England, West Indies, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in the remaining matches of Group 1.

Head-to-Head record:

Played: 21 | AUS won: 13 | SA won: 08 | No result: 0

Pitch report:

A sporting track awaits both teams at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Au Dhabi. The pitch should assist both batters and bowlers throughout the game, with the team winning the toss likely to field first.

Probable XIs:

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Ashton Agar/Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

Match Prediction:

Case 1:

AUS wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 35-40

SA total: 140-150

Case 2: