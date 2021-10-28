T20 World Cup 2021: Australia vs Sri Lanka – Pitch Report, Probable XI and Match Prediction

In the 22nd match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021, Australia will take on Sri Lanka at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday, October 28.

Both Australia and Sri Lanka have won their previous encounters against South Africa and Bangladesh, respectively. The Lankans are placed at the second spot in the Super 12 Group 1 points table, while the Aussies are right behind the Islanders at the third position.

Head-to-Head record:

Played: 16 | AUS won: 08 | SL won: 08 | No result: 0

Pitch report:

The tracks in Dubai have produced an equal opportunity for both batters and bowlers to capitalise from the word go. Spinners will again have some edge as the wicket is expected to slow down as the game progresses. Moreover, dew will play its part, so the team winning the toss would look to bowl first.

Probable XIs:

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc/Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Perera (wk), Pethum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapakse, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana/Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara

Match Prediction:

Case 1:

AUS wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 35-40

Sri Lanka total: 140-150

Case 2:

SL wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay Score: 40-50

Australia total: 150-160

Team batting second to win the match.