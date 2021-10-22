T20 World Cup 2021: Bangladesh and Scotland cruise into the Super 12 Stage

Scotland registered their third successive win and cruised into the next stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup with a thumping eight-wicket victory over Oman in Al Amarat on Thursday.

Earlier, Bangladesh thrashed Papua New Guinea (PNG) by 84 runs and finished behind Scotland in Group B after the Round 1 fixtures. With a resounding win over PNG, Bangladesh have also advanced to the Super 12 stage.

Scotland will join India, Pakistan, New Zealand and Afghanistan in Group 2, while Bangladesh moves into the group that features Australia, England, South Africa and West Indies.

Oman, who just needed a win to eliminate Scotland on the basis of net run-rate, were bundled out for a paltry 122 after opting o bat first.

Opening batsman Aqib Ilyas top-scored with 37, and captain Zeeshan Maqsood made 34 while the other batters struggled against the Scots’ good bowling unit. Fast bowlers Josh Davey (3/25) and Safyaan Sharif (2/25) never allowed Oman to break the shackles.

During the run-chase, Scotland skipper Kyle Coetzer led from the front as he hit 41 off just 28 balls. His side reached the set total with three overs to spare.

“It’s a great feeling,” Coetzer said in the post-match interview. “We will go into every game full of hope and belief that we can win more games. Look for match-winning contributions, as well as significant contributions.”

Richie Berrington (31 not out) finished it off in style by hitting a four and a six to Mohammad Nadeem. Oman got ruled out of the tournament with a solitary win over PNG in their first match of Round 1.

“It’s a chance that we have lost, but we will come back,” said Maqsood. “It was a short total… [but] happy with the way the boys played.”

Bangladesh thump PNG

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan once again shined with both bat and the ball to help Bangladesh qualify for Super 12s.

Shakib first made 46 runs off 28 balls in Bangladesh’s impressive total of 181-7 and then picked four wickets for just nine runs. PNG, the T20 World Cup debutant, were bundled out for 97 in 19.3 overs.

“It [the win] was much needed,” said Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah after the match. “The intent was there from the batters… the wicket was better in comparison, so the batters did well to get 180.”

Earlier, Mahmudullah top-scored with 50 from only 28 deliveries while Shakib hammered three sixes in Bangladesh’s daunting total.

PNG skipper Assad Vala (2/26 ) and fast bowler Kabua More (2/26) finished with the best figures for their side.

“We just couldn’t execute our death bowling under pressure,” Vala said. “We can take back executing our skills under pressure, we weren’t good enough. Next time if we get the opportunity, we’ll try to change it.”