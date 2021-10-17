T20 World Cup 2021: Broadcast and Live Streaming details – Where to watch in India, US, UK & other countries

The five-year wait for the seventh edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup has come to an end, with the 16-team event scheduled to begin in Oman on Sunday, October 17.

The preliminary round of matches will determine the final four entrants for the Super-12 stage, starting from October 23 in the UAE.

Teams in Group Stage:

Group A: Sri Lanka, Ireland, Netherlands, Namibia

Group B: Bangladesh, Scotland, Papua New Guinea, Oman

Teams in Super 12

Group 1: England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, Team finishing first in Group A (A1) and second in Group B (B2)

Group 2: India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Team finishing first in Group B (B1) and second in Group A (A2)

The ICC handed over all the global broadcast rights of its major tournaments to Star Sports Network. This includes exclusive live and highlights rights across all platforms for major ICC events.

Live matches on TV and streaming details: