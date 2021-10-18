T20 World Cup 2021 [WATCH]: Curtis Campher takes 4 wickets in 4 balls; helps Ireland beat Netherlands

Ireland all-rounder Curtis Campher on Monday etched his name in record books as he picked up four wickets in four balls against the Netherlands in Group A, Round 1 match of the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup in Abu Dhabi.

Campher ran through the experienced Dutch middle-order as he dismissed Colin Ackermann (11), Ryan ten Doeschate (0), Scott Edwards (0) and Roelof van der Merwe (0) off successive deliveries in his second over. While Ackermann was dismissed caught behind, Campher trapped Doeschate and Edwards in front of the wickets before cleaning up Van der Merwe.

Sri Lanka veteran Lasith Malinga was the first to pick a ‘double hat-trick’ or four wickets in 4 balls during the 2007 T20 World Cup in a Super 8 match against South Africa. He repeated the feat during a T20I against New Zealand in 2019.

Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan also bagged four wickets in four balls against Ireland in 2019.

Campher, meanwhile, finished his quota of 4 overs with four wickets for 26 runs and helped his side in restricting the Netherlands for a paltry 106.

Here’s the video:

Later, Ireland chased down the target with as many as 29 balls to spare at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Gareth Delany (44) and Paul Stirling (30 not out) were the significant contributors with the bat for the Irish team who lost their previous T20 World Cup games to the same opponent in 2014 and 2016.