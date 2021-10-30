T20 World Cup 2021: England vs Australia – Pitch Report, Probable XI and Match Prediction

England will take on Australia in Match 26 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday, October 30.

England are the table-toppers in Group 1 of the Super 12 stage with two wins in two games. Similarly, Australia are right behind the English side at second spot with victories in both their matches. England have a net run rate (NRR) of +3.614, while Australia have an NRR of +0.727.

Head-to-Head record:

Played: 19 | ENG won: 08 | AUS won: 10 | No result: 1

Pitch report:

The tracks in Dubai have produced a decent contest between bat and ball, and it is likely to be the same for this game. The dew is expected to leave its impact on the contest. Further, the chasing side has won nine of the ten Super 12 matches here, so batting second would be ideal for the team that wins the toss.

Probable XIs:

England: Eoin Morgan (c), Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Match Prediction:

Case 1:

ENG wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 40-50

AUS total: 145-155

Case 2:

AUS wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 45-55

ENG total: 150-160

Team batting second to win the contest.