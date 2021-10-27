T20 World Cup 2021: England vs Bangladesh – Pitch Report, Predicted XI and Match Prediction

After registering a thumping win over West Indies in their opening fixture of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, England will be hoping to continue their winning run when they take on Bangladesh on Wednesday, October 27.

The last edition’s runners-up defeated the reigning world champions in a one-sided contest as they dismissed them for just 55.

For Bangladesh, it would be a difficult challenge after their painful defeat against Sri Lanka. Batting first, the Mahmudullah-led side scored 171/4 in their stipulated overs. Mohammad Naim (62) and Musfiqur Rahim (57*) helped their side post a challenging total on the board.

In reply, the Lankans chased down the total with five wickets in hand and seven balls to spare. Nasum Ahmed and Shakib Al Hasan each picked up a couple of wickets, which went in vain as their team ended up on the losing side.

Pitch report:

The pitch in Abu Dhabi proved to be a tough surface to bat on in the tournament opener between South Africa and Australia on Saturday (October 23). Batting might be difficult once again, especially since it is a day game.

Chasing has been the first choice in the ongoing competition, and the trend should continue in Wednesday’s game.

Probable XIs:

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das/Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Match Prediction:

Case 1:

ENG wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 35-40

BAN total: 130-140

Case 2:

BAN wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 45-50

ENG total: 145-155

England to win the contest.