T20 World Cup 2021: England vs West Indies – Pitch Report, Probable XI and Match Prediction

England and West Indies are set to face each other in the second match of Super 12 stage at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai on Saturday, October 23.

Stakes will be high as both the teams were the finalists in the previous edition of the multi-team tournament in 2016 when the Windies had beaten the Englishmen at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Head-to-Head record:

Played: 18 | ENG won: 7 | WI won: 11 | No result: 0

Pitch report:

The pitch at Dubai International Cricket Stadium is expected to be good for batting, with the seamers getting assistance in the initial phases. The dew is likely to play its role, therefore, team winning the toss is likely to bowl first.

Probable XIs:

England: Eoin Morgan (c), Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid.

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (c), Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Hayden Walsh, Obed McCoy.

Match Prediction:

Case 1:

ENG win the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 35-45

WI total: 140-155

Case 2:

WI win the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 40-50

ENG total: 145-160

Team batting second to win.