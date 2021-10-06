T20 World Cup 2021: ICC releases the full schedule for warm-up matches

The top eight teams will play a few warm-up matches before starting their campaign in the upcoming T20 World Cup. As per the schedule released by International Cricket Council (ICC), the warm-up matches will take place on October 18 and 20, with each team that has qualified directly for the group stage of the tournament playing two matches.

Host India have been paired up against the likes of England and Australia. Virat Kohli’s men will face Eoin Morgan & Co. on October 18 and Aaron Finch’s brigade on October 20.

The 2021 ICC T20 World Cup will get underway from October 17, with the final scheduled in Dubai on November 14. The tournament will begin with the Round 1 Group B encounter between Oman and Papua New Guinea on October 17, with Scotland and Bangladesh locking horns in the evening game.

Ireland, Netherlands, Sri Lanka, and Namibia – teams in Group A – will be in action in Abu Dhabi from October 18, with Round 1 matches running till October 22.

The top two teams in each group will move to the Super 12 stage, beginning on October 23. The second round of the competition will bowl out in Abu Dhabi from October 23, with the Group 1 clash between Australia and South Africa. This will be followed by an evening encounter between England and West Indies in Dubai.

Here’s the schedule for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup warm-up matches:

October 18, Monday – Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Match 1 – Afghanistan vs South Africa – 3:30 PM IST

Match 2 – New Zealand vs Australia – 7:30 PM IST

October 18, Monday – Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Match 3 – Pakistan vs West Indies – 3:30 PM IST

Match 4 – India vs England – 7:30 PM IST

October 20, Tuesday – Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Match 5 – England vs New Zealand – 3:30 PM IST

Match 6 – South Africa vs Pakistan – 7:30 PM IST

October 20, Tuesday – Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Match 7 – India vs Australia – 3:30 PM IST