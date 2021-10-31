T20 World Cup 2021: India vs New Zealand – Pitch Report, Probable XI and Match Prediction

Team India will face New Zealand in the Match 28 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, October 31.

Interestingly, both India and New Zealand have lost their opening games against Group 2 table toppers Pakistan. Its going to be a crucial match for both sides in order to strengthen their chances of qualifying for the knock-out stage.

Head-to-Head record:

Played: 16 | IND won: 08 | NZ won: 08 | No result: 0

Pitch report:

When it comes to evening fixtures, the dew has impacted all the games played in Dubai, so considering the same, batting second would be ideal for the team that wins the toss. The track will offer balance support for both batters and bowlers. Not to mention, spinners will have some sort of edge, especially in the first innings.

Probable XIs:

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakravarthy/Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c),Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert (wk), Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

Match Prediction:

Case 1:

IND wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 40-50

New Zealand total: 145-155

Case 2:

NZ wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 45-55

India total: 150-160

Team batting second to win the contest.