T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan reveal their 12-man team for clash against India

Pakistan team management on Saturday unveiled the 12-man squad for their opening game of T20 World Cup against India on Sunday (October 24).

Babar Azam has opted to go with experience for the high-voltage clash having included both the senior players Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik in the final 12.

Since 2007, the T20 World Cup has been the tournament where the Men in Green have performed better than the ODI World Cup. In 2007, they were the finalists, while in 2009, they won the title. In 2010, they were the semifinalists. Therefore, the shortest format suits their way of playing.

After the departure of many star players, Pakistan have failed to make it to the final four in the last two editions of the T20 World Cup. But, this year, they have few young guns who can turn the fate of the game within a few overs.

For India tie, Pakistan have gone with Shaheen Afridi and Hasan Ali, who in all probability will share the new ball. Afridi was a no brainer on the back of his performances in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and the warm-up games against West Indies and South Africa, while Haider also has the experience of playing in big games.

There might be a toss-up between Haider and Asif Ali for a place in the playing XI.

Pakistan’s 12 for Group 2 match against India:

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Haider Ali.